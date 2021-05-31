Street Legal, Brokenwood Mysteries, Mystery Road: Ovation Teases Summer Dramas

Ovation is setting up their summer line-up of dramas. Street Legal, Brokenwood Mysteries, and Mystery Road will all air on the network in the weeks and months ahead.

Ovation revealed more about all three shows in a press release. Check that out below.

Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, is planning a summer of ‘Secrets & Crimes’ with film and drama series pairings every Monday night. Episodes of Street Legal, The Brokenwood Mysteries, and Mystery Road will air as part of the network’s ‘Secrets and Crimes’ programming block with back-to-back films starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The summer fun starts on Monday, June 7 with back-to-back episodes of Street Legal, followed by episodes of The Brokenwood Mysteries on Monday, June 28 (season one) and Monday, July 26 (season two), and the first season of Mystery Road starting on Monday, August 23.

Episodes will air “after dark” immediately following two Secrets & Crimes themed films as the lead-in. Movie titles include: The Usual Suspects, The Bank Job, Clear and Present Danger, Murder at 1600, Smokin’ Aces, Tango & Cash, The Thomas Crown Affair, American Outlaws, Pulp Fiction, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Fargo, The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, The Quick and the Dead, and The Untouchables.

Street Legal premieres on Tuesday, June 8 at 12:30am ET

Olivia Novak (Cynthia Dale) returns with a new generation of lawyers in Street Legal, a character-driven legal drama that follows the professional and private lives of a group of ambitious law partners at a startup firm in Toronto. Together, they vigorously fight for their clients while testing the limits of their relationships inside and outside of the courts. The series also stars Cara Ricketts, Steve Lund, and Yvonne Chapman.

The Brokenwood Mysteries premieres on Tuesday, June 29 at 12:30am ET

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and partner DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) watch over the New Zealand town of Brokenwood, investigating the mystifying, inventive and macabre crimes that befall it. Look beneath the peaceful veneer, and viewers will see that murder is curiously at home in Brokenwood. The series also stars Nic Sampson and Cristina Serban Ionda.

Mystery Road season one premieres on Tuesday, August 24 at 12:30am ET

Detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pederson) is called to the remote Australian town of Patterson by local cop Emma James (Judy Davis) to help investigate a mysterious disappearance on an outback cattle station. The investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community. The six-episode season also stars Tasia Zalar and Tasma Walton.