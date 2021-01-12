Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14 Premiere Date Announced by Ovation

Detective Murdoch is back on the case and is returning next month. Ovation has announced that season 14 of the Murdoch Mysteries TV series (previously titled as The Artful Detective in the United States) will debut on Saturday, February 20th. There are 11 episodes this time around.

The Murdoch Mysteries program revolves around Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a methodical and dashing detective from the early 1900s, who enlists radical new forensic techniques like fingerprinting, ultraviolet light, and trace evidence to solve some of Toronto’s most gruesome murders. The rest of the cast includes Hélène Joy, Thomas Craig, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Shanice Banton, Daniel Maslany, Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy.

FILMED DURING THE PANDEMIC, “MURDOCH MYSTERIES” RETURNS TO OVATION TV FOR THE U.S. TELEVISION PREMIERE OF A REMARKABLE FOURTEENTH SEASON

Episodes Will Air on Saturday Nights Starting February 20; Series Star Yannick Bisson Returns to the Director’s Chair for Two Episodes

Seasons Eleven to Thirteen Now Available Free to All on Mystery Alley via the Ovation NOW App

Los Angeles, CA – January 11, 2021 Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, celebrates the return of one of its most successful series, Murdoch Mysteries, with the exclusive U.S. television premiere of season 14. Adhering to strict health and safety protocols, the long-running drama series filmed in Toronto during the coronavirus pandemic. The new season, which consists of 11 episodes, will begin airing in the U.S. on Ovation TV on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Episodes will air at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, as part of the network’s Mystery Alley programming block on Saturday nights; episodes will be available to cable subscribers on demand and the Ovation NOW app the following day.

Season 14 will continue to explore new developments in the lives of Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Henry Higgins-Newsome (Lachlan Murdoch) Violet Hart (Shanice Banton) and Detective Llewelyn Watts (Daniel Maslany) as they tackle Toronto’s toughest mysteries, from the serious and historic to the comical and unusual. Returning cast members also include Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy. In the first episode alone, historic character highlights include a young Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Buster Keaton.

Star Yannick Bisson returns to the director’s chair for the first two episodes of the season. Other episodes will be directed by Peter Mitchell, Gary Harvey, Warren Sonoda, Mina Shum and Ruba Nadda.

The year is 1908 as season fourteen of the internationally acclaimed series begins. Detective Murdoch continues his inventive detective work with Ogden’s unflinching support even after an investigation leads him to a family member that he never knew about. Brackenreid and Margaret’s marriage, now on the mend, is tested once more, and Crabtree’s relationship with Effie Newsome is threatened by a potentially volatile interloper. Family relations also loom large for Higgins now that Ruth is pregnant. Unfortunately, Watts’ secret love affair faces dangerous scrutiny, while Violet Hart’s now public liaison with a wealthy playboy causes social outrage.

For viewers that need to catch up on past seasons, Ovation TV has made seasons eleven, twelve, and thirteen available and free to watch under the Mystery Alley banner on the Ovation NOW app and at http://www.ovationtv.com/watch. These seasons are available now and will be available throughout season fourteen’s run.

Murdoch Mysteries is based on Maureen Jennings’s popular Detective Murdoch series of novels and premiered in Canada in January 2008. Murdoch Mysteries is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Peter Mitchell, who also serves as showrunner, and produced by Stephen Montgomery and Julie Lacey. Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with CBC, ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the IPF’s COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and Ontario Creates. Shaftesbury Sales Company and ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment hold worldwide distribution rights for the series.

