Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime: Adventure Series Coming to Ovation

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime is coming to Ovation. The series will arrive next month on the arts network. The series’ cast includes Jessica Raine and David Walliams.

“Following the success of Murdoch Mysteries and Frankie Drake Mysteries, Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has announced the premiere date for its next great international mystery series: Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime, starring David Walliams (Little Britain) and Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife). Based on the 1922 novel The Secret Adversary and the 1941 novel N or M?, the six-episode series will premiere on Ovation TV on Saturday, June 13th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

“We’ve repeatedly found that our viewers respond favorably to mystery programming like Murdoch, Frankie Drake, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and Riviera,” said Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, Ovation. “Partners in Crime fits in with these titles as another premium mystery title to present to our audience. Every Saturday night, we celebrate the artistic endeavors of these series – the costumes, set design, art direction, cinematography, and writing.”

Partners in Crime is an espionage adventure series about a suburban married couple, Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, who solve mysteries and foil plots in ’50s Cold War Britain. Based on Agatha Christie’s classic characters, Tommy (David Walliams) and Tuppence (Jessica Raine) may approach their cases in a somewhat haphazard manner, but their natural guile and derringdo are more than a match for the spies, assassins and double agents that stand in their way. The series comprises two stories, The Secret Adversary, where our heroes search simultaneously for a missing girl and a recording that could identify a Soviet hit man living within our midst, and then N or M?, where they must identify which person in a guesthouse in a coastal town has stolen a nuclear bomb… before it’s too late.”