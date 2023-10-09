Magnum PI: Season Five; NBC Series Won’t End on a Cliffhanger Says Showrunner

Magnum PI returned to NBC last week for the second half of its fifth and final season. Though the show’s been cancelled, the reboot series’ showrunner says viewers don’t have to worry the series will end on a cliffhanger.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the action series follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez) as he works as a private investigator in Hawaii.

Magnum PI viewers have been campaigning to save the series since news of its second cancellation was announced in June. The series was cancelled by CBS after four seasons and picked up by NBC for a 20-episode fifth season.

Showrunner Eric Guggenheim said the following about the final episode of the NBC series, per TV Line:

“I actually think it’s quite satisfying. I’m really proud of the finale. There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn’t want to end on a cliffhanger. If I’m being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe. Too many shows have gotten burned with cliffhangers” that were then left unresolved in the wake of cancellation. Is it how I would choose to end the show? No, but if it has to be the last episode, I think it absolutely works as a [series] finale. So no, there’s no reason to go back and recut or reshoot.”

