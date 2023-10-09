Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart on the Paramount+ Series’ Unseen Final Scene and Possible Movie

Star Trek: Picard wrapped after three seasons on Paramount+, and star Patrick Stewart is now giving further insight into how the series was supposed to end.

Starring Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, the series follows the new adventures of Jean Luc Picard (Stewart). Season three saw Picard reuniting with his crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation as they work together to stop the Borg one more time.

The ending of Star Trek: Picard saw Picard and his crew playing poker, a callback to the end of Next Generation’s finale. In his new book, Stewart talks about the ending that was scripted but never shot, per Time:

“What I’d like to see at the end of the show,” I told them, “is a content Jean-Luc. I want to see Picard perfectly at ease with his situation. Not anxious, not in a frenzy, not depressed. And I think this means that there is a wife in the picture.” You see, the line between Jean-Luc and me has grown ever more blurred. If I have found true love, shouldn’t he? The writers came up with a lovely scene. It is dusk at Jean-Luc’s vineyard. His back is to us as he takes in the view, his dog at his side. Then, off-screen, a woman’s loving voice is heard: “Jean-Luc? Supper’s ready!” Is it Beverly Crusher’s voice? Laris’s? Someone we don’t know? It isn’t made clear. But [my wife] Sunny was set to record the lines. Heeding his wife’s call, Jean-Luc turns around, says to his dog, “C’mon, boy,” and heads inside. Dusk fades to night, and Picard fades into history.

However, this scene was never filmed as time ran out on the final day of filming. Stewart thought the plan was to film it later, but that never happened.

Could viewers see more of Picard and his Enterprise crew? Stewart does have an idea and teased that, “I am gently pushing Paramount to let us do one single Picard movie. Not a Next Generation movie, as we have already done four of those. This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we’ve seen it in Star Trek: Picard. I’ve discussed this with Jonathan [Frakes], Brent [Spiner], and LeVar [Burton], and they are all game. Jonathan is my first choice to direct it.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Picard? Were you happy with the Paramount+ show’s ending?