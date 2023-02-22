Magnum PI: Season Six — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

This show could have a longer life on NBC than it had on CBS. Has the Magnum PI TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Magnum PI, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An action-adventure drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Magnum PI TV show stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs backup on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Magnum PI averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers. Compared to season four (which aired on CBS), that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Magnum PI stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2023, Magnum PI has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Magnum PI for season six? Wasn’t it already renewed? An early report indicated the series had been picked up by NBC for seasons five and six of 10 episodes each but we later learned that it was really for a fifth season of 20 episodes instead. Will there be a sixth season? NBCUniversal owns the series, so despite low linear ratings, I think the show will be renewed — as long as key members of the cast want to keep making the show. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Magnum PI cancellation or renewal news.



