Monday TV Ratings: The Irrational, Kitchen Nightmares, Son of a Critch, NCIS, NFL Football

Published:

The Irrational TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Monday, September 25, 2023, ratingsNew episodes: The Voice, The Irrational, Kitchen Nightmares, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, and Run the BurbsSports: NFL Football: Eagles at Buccaneers.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and NCIS.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



