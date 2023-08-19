Heels: Season Two Ratings



Starz, like other outlets, cancelled and pulled some underperforming series late last year. It’s been nearly two years since the end of the first season of Heels, and the ratings have really taken a hit. Does this series still have a fighting chance of being renewed for a third season, or is it likely to be cancelled, like so many others? Stay tuned.

A wrestling drama series, the Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Heels on Starz averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 91,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Heels TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?