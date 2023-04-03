Heels: Season Two of Wrestling Drama Coming to Starz This Summer

Heels fans will not have to wait much longer for the series’ return. Stephen Amell (Arrow, above) revealed that the wrestling drama will return to Starz with its second season at some point this summer.

Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer also star in the series, which follows a pair of brothers (Amell and Ludwig) and their small-town wrestling organization.

The first season of Heels finished airing in October 2021 and the drama was renewed for a second season a month later.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Starz revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.

Check out Amell’s post teasing the return of the series below.

An exact premiere date for Heels season two will be announced later.

