The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and More to Star in Netflix Series

The Perfect Couple has its cast. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and more are set to star in the series based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. The series will follow a woman (Hewson) who marries into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“It’s time to meet everyone who will be attending the upcoming murder mystery The Perfect Couple, because Netflix has just revealed the star-studded cast.

An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestseller, The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), a bride marrying into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families. The groom’s mother Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), a famous novelist, spares no expense on the high-society wedding. But, when a dead body appears on the beach, everyone’s Champagne dreams quickly vanish and are replaced by suspicion. As secrets bubble up to the surface, an investigation takes hold that feels plucked from one of Greer’s books.

The cast for The Perfect Couple includes:

Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair, Being the Ricardos) will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the Groom’s Mother.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father.

Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, upcoming The Equalizer 3) will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law.

Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) will play Amelia Sacks, the Bride.

Billy Howle (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Serpent) will play Benji Winbury, the Groom.

Omar Epps (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) will play Dan Carter, the Chief of Police.

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend.

Ishaan Khattar (Beyond the Clouds, A Suitable Boy) will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend.

Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral) will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

Mia Isaac (Not Okay, Black Cake) will play Chloe Carter, the Chief of Police’s Daughter.

Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise) will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The First Lady) will play Nikki Henry, the Detective.

Isabelle Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend.

The cast of The Perfect Couple

Production on The Perfect Couple begins next week. Emmy and Oscar winner Susanne Bier will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia (Good Girls). The limited series’ other executive producers include Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment; Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group; and Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films.”