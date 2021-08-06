Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris to Lead Netflix Comedy Series from Darren Star

Uncoupled is bringing Neil Patrick Harris back to television with a starring role in a new Netflix comedy from Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City). This will be his first starring role in a comedy series since the end of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. He previously starred as Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events for Netflix.

Deadline revealed more about his role in the Netflix series:

“Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

A premiere date for the comedy will be revealed at a future time.

