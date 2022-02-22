The Diplomat: Keri Russell to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series

The Diplomat has its leading lady. Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) has been cast in the upcoming Netflix political thriller from Debora Cahn who is known for her work on Homeland and Grey’s Anatomy. There will be eight episodes.

The following was revealed about the upcoming Netflix series when the streamer ordered it last month:

“In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Keri Russell will star in & exec produce The Diplomat, an 8-ep political thriller where she’ll play a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for in the midst of an international crisis, creating tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. pic.twitter.com/flRmRzpYaE — Netflix (@netflix) February 16, 2022

Additional casting, details, and a premiere date will be announced in the future.

