Devil in Ohio: Netflix Announces Thriller Series Starring Emily Deschanel

Devil in Ohio is coming to Netflix. Emily Deschanel is set to star in the new thriller series as a psychiatrist who is pulled into a battle with a cult when she shelters a girl from them. The series is based on the novel by Daria Polatin, who will act as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan also star in the series which will have an eight-episode season.

Netflix revealed more about Devil in Ohio in a press release.

“Netflix today announced it has picked up Devil in Ohio as a limited series. The suspenseful thriller is inspired by a true story and the best-selling book from author, showrunner, and Executive Producer Daria Polatin. The series is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada. Logline: When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”

