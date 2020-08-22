Outlander: Starz Launching End of Summer Series for Charity

Outlander fans are in for a special treat. Starting this Sunday night, fans of the Starz drama can watch a four-part series that is being put together in support of the Doctors Without Borders charity. The videos will be released via The Outlander Collector page on Facebook.

Deadline revealed more about the special event:

“Set to run the next four Sundays, the series will consist of a new, thematic episode each week as well as all-new conversations with talent and figures integral to the Outlander universe. In addition, each episode will also reveal a sneak peek at an original scripted Outlander Untold scene with fan-favorite characters, which available when the fifth season is released on Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and limited Collector’s Edition on September 15.”

Check out a video announcing the special Outlander event from Twitter below.

We’re excited to announce the Outlander End of Summer Series Sundays 10amPT/1pmET. Tune in for exclusive performances, Outlander Untold sneak peeks, and conversations with some of your favorite cast members. Follow us on Facebook to catch every episode. #OutlanderSummerSeries. pic.twitter.com/v8uCE4Z4wu — The Outlander Collector (@Outlanderclctr) August 20, 2020

Season five of Outlander aired earlier this year. Season six will arrive at some point, but no date has been set.

What do you think? Are you going to check out this special Outlander event on Facebook?