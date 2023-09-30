Heels: Season Three? Showrunner on Starz Cancellation and Hopes for a New Home

Heels was cancelled by Starz earlier this week, and some viewers took to social media to express their outrage over the cancellation. The second season finale, now the de facto series finale, finished with a major cliffhanger. The series’ showrunner hopes that won’t be the end and there will still be a third season.

Starring Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, the series follows a family-owned wrestling organization in Georgia.

Showrunner Mike O’Malley, who also has a recurring role on the series, is actively looking for a new home for the wrestling drama. He said the following in an interview with EW:

“Yeah, we are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers’] strike just ended. I couldn’t have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it’s going to have a life someplace else.”

If a third season of Heels does move forward, O’Malley had this to say about Jack’s future:

“Listen, he’s going to have to deal with the aftermath of that injury. Put it this way: He’s not getting up and saying, “Oh, I just got a booboo.” Or, “I really wanted Ace to win, and that was the way I got over on Charlie Gully.” He is at that moment significantly injured. And the extent of what that injury is, we don’t know. We’re not about to go Friday Night Lights with this thing, because Stephen Amell is the star of our show, and the story is going to be about how there’s something for him to work through.”

He also reflected on receiving the Heels cancellation news:

“It was really, really challenging in the sense that we weren’t able to promote this show and talk about this show [due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes]. We knew when we finished the season, all the cast and everyone involved with the show, we’re going to have to work our tail off to get people to watch the show, because Starz doesn’t have the same marketing and advertising muscle behind it. When the strike happened and they said we couldn’t talk about it, it wasn’t like Heels was on buses in every city in America. We’re on Friday nights in the summertime. Starz worked really hard on making a great show and funding a great show, and we did too. We knew that we were going to have to carry some of the marketing [work]. We were supposed to go to Comic-Con and we didn’t. And so when she called me — if it’s good news, 10 people hop on the call. The breakup phone call is one quick call, and both people can’t wait to get off the phone.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Heels? Do you want the cancelled series to find a new home?