America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A talent competition series airing on the NBC television network, the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show is judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. Terry Crews serves as host. Like a fantasy sports draft, this show features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from across previous seasons of the franchise as they compete for the Fantasy League title. Unlike other series in the franchise, this show allows the judges to build a team of ten acts they select to compete. The judges serve as mentors to their respective acts throughout the show, with the goal of each judge having one of their acts crowned champion. As a unique twist, each judge can use the golden buzzer to advance one of their acts or steal an act from another judge’s team.



The first season of AGT: Fantasy League averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how AGT: Fantasy League stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of January 3, 2024, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League for season two? The network has created several AGT spin-offs over the years. I think there’s a good chance that this one will return, but it probably won’t become an annual event. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on AGT: Fantasy League cancellation or renewal news.



