The Irrational: Season Two; NBC Renews Jesse L. Martin Series for 2024-25

Alec is going to keep solving cases on NBC. The network has renewed The Irrational TV series for a second season, which will air as part of the 2024-25 broadcast season. Seven of the first season’s 11 episodes have aired thus far.

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent. Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of The Irrational averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.75 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up over 60% more viewers when the live+7 day ratings are factored in.

Fellow freshman drama Found was also renewed today. “These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

