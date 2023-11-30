Found: Season Two Renewal; NBC Crime Drama Returning for 2024-25

It looks like NBC has a good find. The peacock network has renewed the Found TV series for 2024-25. The first season of 13 episodes is airing on Tuesday nights.

A crime drama and mystery series, the Found TV show stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who are reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into who she is today. Gabi and her crisis management team work to find missing people overlooked by the system. Using their array of skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones. Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton), is drawn to Gabi professionally and personally. Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. Gabi is a formidable opponent and one who is unapologetic about her calling.

The first season of Found averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up more than 60% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Fellow freshman drama The Irrational was also renewed today. “These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Found TV series on NBC? Are you glad the show has been renewed for a second season?

