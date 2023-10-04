Menu

Found: Season One Ratings

Found TV show on NBC: season 1 ratings

The new Found TV series has The Voice for a lead-in (NBC’s highest-rated show) and there’s very little new scripted competition on the other networks. Will the peacock network find ratings success with this series? Will Found be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama and mystery series, the Found TV show stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who are reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into who she is today. Gabi and her crisis management team work to find missing people overlooked by the system. Using their array of skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones. Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton) is drawn to Gabi professionally and personally. Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. Gabi is a formidable opponent and one who is unapologetic about her calling.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Found TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

