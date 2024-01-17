Found: Season Two; NBC Series Creator Teases What’s Coming After That Cliffhanger Ending

Found wrapped its first season on Tuesday night, leaving viewers with a massive cliffhanger. NBC renewed the series in November, so fans will not be left hanging forever.

Starring Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi, the NBC series follows recovery specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton) as she works with her team to find the missing. She knows how important her job is because she was kidnapped herself as a child.

At the end of season one, Sir, her kidnapper, was on the loose and looking for revenge for her locking him away. Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll said the following about what is next for Found, per Deadline:

“Season 1 was always designed as sort of like this train collision course between the flashback telling her story of reverse chronological order that would build up to the day she was taken [from] the day she first met her kidnapper that set the whole thing in motion, and that would coincide with the present day storyline would be on a collision course to the day he got out and the havoc that he would wreak. So yeah, that had always been part of the plan since the original envisioning of the show and was part of the original document I put together for the overview for the first few seasons of the series. He might have tampered with people’s food when Season 2 premieres. What we’re supposed to take away from that is that the cat and mouse game that has existed between Sir and Gabi since the day they met, whether she knew she was playing it or not, is going to continue to exist. They’re just in a bigger playground now, which makes it more dangerous.”

The premiere date for Found season two will be announced later.

