She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season Two of Disney+ Series Unlikely Says Tatiana Maslany

Fans of the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law waiting for news on season two have some bad news. Tatiana Maslany, who starred in the Disney+ series, spoke recently about the possibility of more of the superhero series.

Starring Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the Disney+ series follows her as she deals with being a she-hulk while being single. Viewers saw appearances by Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry during season one.

Maslany said the following about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, per Deadline:

“I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’”

Head writer Jessica Gao spoke about the series’ future shortly after the nine-episode first season aired. She said:

“I’ve been writing for TV for a very long time, and you can never, ever guarantee that you’re gonna get another season, especially for a Season 1 show. So, the prudent thing for a writer working on a season one show is to tell a satisfying and complete story so that if it did end that way, you felt like you at least told one full story but still left the door open for, you know, six seasons and a movie.”

What do you think? Did you watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Do you want to see a second season?