The Mandalorian: Series Creator Jon Favreau Gets Honest About Plans for the Disney+ Series’ Finale

The Mandalorian returns for its third season on Disney+ this week, and creator Jon Favreau spoke about the series and its future in a recent interview. When asked if he had an endgame for the Star Wars series, he candidly revealed he had no ending in mind and why, per Variety. He also teased that, even though the sci-fi series hasn’t been renewed yet, work is underway on season four.

Favreau said the following about his plans for the Disney+ series:

“I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters…it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

As for future seasons, said the following:

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Starring Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito, the series is set in the Star Wars universe, after the Return of the Jedi movie and before The Force Awakens. It follows the adventures of a Mandalorian (Pascal) and a Yoda-like being known as Grogu, who has force-like powers.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear there will be more of The Mandalorian on Disney+? How would you like the series to end?