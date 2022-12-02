The Mandalorian: Season Three; 2023 Premiere Date Set for Disney+ Series

Fans of The Mandalorian have received some big news about Grogu and Mando. Season three of the Disney+ series is arriving on March 1st. Additional details about the upcoming episodes will be revealed later. The second season was released at the end of 2020, but Mando appeared in several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, which wrapped its seven-episode run this past February.

Created by Jon Favreau and set in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). He’s hired by Imperial forces to retrieve a Yoda-like child named Grogu but later decides to go on the run to protect the infant.

In addition to Favreau, we know that Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito are all returning for season three. They’ll be joined by Christopher Lloyd. Season three of the Disney+ series will find Mando returning to his home planet to restore his reputation as a Mandalorian.

Disney+ announced the premiere date on Twitter.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited to see Mando and Grogu back on the small screen this March?