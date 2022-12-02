Thursday TV Ratings: Call Me Kat, So Help Me Todd, Frozen II, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Thursday, December 1, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Hell’s Kitchen and Call Me Kat. Specials: Frozen II, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, and Deck the Wall: A Holiday Spectacular. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Welcome to Flatch, Young Sheldon, So Help Me Todd, and Ghosts.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

