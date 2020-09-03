The Mandalorian: Season Two Coming to Disney+ in October

The Mandalorian is returning in October with its second season and Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn have joined the sci-fi TV show. The regular cast of the Star Wars series features Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Ming-Na Wen.

Per Deadline, the Disney+ series is “set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered being, simply called The Child, from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire.”

The Mandalorian will return on October 30th.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

