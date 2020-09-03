Menu

The Mandalorian: Season Two Coming to Disney+ in October

by Regina Avalos,

The Mandalorian TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

The Mandalorian is returning in October with its second season and Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn have joined the sci-fi TV show. The regular cast of the Star Wars series features Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Ming-Na Wen.

Per Deadline, the Disney+ series is “set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered being, simply called The Child, from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire.”

The Mandalorian will return on October 30th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Mandalorian TV series? Will you watch season two on Disney+?


