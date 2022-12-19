1923: Season One Viewer Votes

Is the first season of the 1923 TV show on Paramount+ a worthy successor to 1883? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 1923 is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of 1923 here.

A Paramount+ Western drama series, the 1923 TV show stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton. The story focuses on the next generation of the Dutton family seen in the 1883 series. Jacob Dutton (Ford) is the family’s patriarch and is married to Cara (Mirren). The story explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the 1923 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that 1923 on Paramount+ has been renewed for a second and final season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.