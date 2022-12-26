Network: Paramount+

Episodes: 16 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: December 19, 2022 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton.

TV show description:

A Western drama series, the 1923 TV show focuses on the next generation of the Dutton family seen in the 1883 series. The story explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Jacob Dutton (Ford) is the family’s patriarch and is married to Cara (Mirren). John Dutton Sr. (Dale) is Jacob’s eldest nephew and right-hand man. Emma (Shelton) is John’s dutiful wife and the mother of Jack.

A dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family, Jack Dutton (Mann) is the son of John Dutton Sr. and the great-nephew to Jacob. Elizabeth Strafford (Randolph) is a feisty and capable young woman who is set to marry Jack.

Spencer Dutton (Sklenar ) is Jacob’s nephew and John Sr.’s brother. He’s witnessed the horrors of World War I and travels Africa tracking big game.

Other characters include Zane (Geraghty), a fiercely loyal ranch foreman; Teonna Rainwater (Nieves), a young woman at a government residential boarding school; and Alexandra (Schlaepfer), a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the 1923 TV show? Do you think it should be renewed for a third season?