1923: Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) Joins Paramount+ Series

1923 has added a face from Game of Thrones to its cast. Joseph Mawle is joining Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves in the cast of the Yellowstone spin-off.

Per Variety, Mawle will play “Captain Shipley, described as ‘the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.’”

1923 follows another generation of the Dutton family on their journey to Yellowstone. The series currently airs on Paramount+ and has already been renewed through season two.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Joseph Mawle in 1923?