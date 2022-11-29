Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two; Ash Santos (True Story) Joins Paramount+ Crime Drama Series

Menu

Mayor of Kingstown is adding a new face to its cast for season two. Ash Santos (True Story) is joining Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen in the Paramount+ TV show.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the crime thriller series follows the McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan. The family is led by Mike McLusky (Renner), a power broker who deals in the thriving business of incarceration.

Deadline revealed that Santos will play “Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo.” Second season episodes of the  Mayor of Kingstown series are now being filmed in Pittsburgh.

The series returns to Paramount+ on January 15th. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ this January?

