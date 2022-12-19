1923: Season Two — Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Western drama series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the 1923 TV show stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton. The story focuses on the next generation of the Dutton family seen in the 1883 series. Jacob Dutton (Ford) is the patriarch of the family and is married to Cara (Mirren). The story explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

1923 has been renewed for a second and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

The Yellowstone franchise has been a big hit for Paramount, and it’s already been announced that 1923 will run for two seasons of eight episodes each. Those plans could change but it seems unlikely. What’s more likely is that creator Taylor Sheridan will find new stories to tell about the Dutton family once this show is over. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 1923 cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the 1923 TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Paramount+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?