Peacock Orders Horror Thriller Series from Ian McCulloch

Peacock is getting scary again with the order of yet-to-be-titled horror series from Ian McColloch. James Wan is executive producing the series. Based on the Stinger novel by Robert McCammon, the thriller series follows a group of people forced to come together to face a mysterious threat.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of contemporary horror thriller UNTITLED IAN MCCULLOCH PROJECT. Atomic Monster’s James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce alongside director (101) / executive producer E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero), writer / executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) and executive producer / author Robert McCammon (Stinger). Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster. The series comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. ABOUT THE SERIES: The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. “We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional,” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.” “When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience.” ABOUT THE NOVEL STINGER: Stinger takes place during a single twenty-four-hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed. “

A premiere date and title for the series will be announced later.

