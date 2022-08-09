Based on a True Story: Peacock Orders Dark Comedy Thriller Series Starring Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is returning to the small screen. Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) is set to star in Based on a True Story. In the comedy thriller, the series follows “a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide.”

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller BASED ON A TRUE STORY, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. A dark comedic thriller inspired by a bizarre true event, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy award again this year (for the second year in a row) for her performance in The Flight Attendant in the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She is currently shooting the action-thriller Role Play.”

A premiere date and additional cast will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Based on a True Story on Peacock?