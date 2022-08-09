Fargo: Season Five; Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani Join FX Series

Fargo has added three to its cast for its fifth season. Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani join Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the new season of the FX anthology drama. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps. We do know that season five will be set in the upper Midwest in 2019, and sounds like it will revolve around a kidnapping and mistaken identity of some kind.

FX revealed more about the cast additions in a press release.

FX’s Fargo, the Emmy(R), AFI, Peabody and TCA Award-winning limited series created by Noah Hawley, has added to the cast of its upcoming fifth installment with Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani joining the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will play “Gator Tillman” and is represented by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment, Viewpoint and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut) will play “Witt Farr” and is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) will play “Indira Olmstead” in the series and is represented by Rep info: A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

A premiere date for Fargo season five will be announced later.

