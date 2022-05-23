Twisted Metal: Neve Campbell Joins Peacock Comedy Series Based on Video Game

Twisted Metal has added Neve Campbell (Party of Five, The Lincoln Lawyer) to the cast. Based on the popular video game, the new live-action comedy series is headed to Peacock. She joins Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church in the series.

In a press release, Peacock revealed more about her addition to the cast and series.

“Peacock announced today that Neve Campbell (Scream 5, Clouds) will recur as guest star in the new action-comedy series TWISTED METAL, a live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.

· Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is also starring and executive producing. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to co-star opposite Mackie, alongside Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home).

· Will Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue (Murderville) secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, are also set to executive produce.

· Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the live-action comedy from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series.

· TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

NEW SERIES GUEST STAR AND CHARACTER DESCRIPTION:

NEVE CAMPBELL (Scream 5, Clouds) will play “Raven.”

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SERIES LEADS:

ANTHONY MACKIE (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play “John Doe,” a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John’s only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true.

STEPHANIE BEATRIZ (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play “Quiet,” a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

THOMAS HADEN CHURCH (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home) will play “Agent Stone,” a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.”