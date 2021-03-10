Menu

Delilah: Season Two? Has the OWN TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Delilah TV show on OWN: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Delilah TV show on OWNWill the underdog win? Has the Delilah TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Delilah, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, the Delilah TV show stars Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward, Ozioma Akagha, Candace B. Harris, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, and Braelyn Rankins. Delilah Connolly (Hill) is a headstrong and highly principled lawyer who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. She left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her top priority. Now, she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia (Jacobs) and Marcus (Rankins), Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion (Johnson) and manages her relationship with her frustrating ex (Lyriq Bent). At work, she has the support of her new and ambitious assistant, Demetria Barnes, (Heyward) and Harper Omereoha (Akagha) Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary. As the series begins, Delilah’s about to go up against her best friend, Tamara Grayson (Jones) in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs while Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful.

 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Delilah averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 352,000 viewers. Find out how Delilah stacks up against other OWN TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of March 10, 2021, Delilah has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Delilah for season two? The channel has given this new series a big push, it comes from the creator of Greenleaf, Craig Wright, and is executive produced by, among others, Oprah Winfrey. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Delilah cancellation or renewal news.
 

