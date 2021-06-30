Vulture Watch

How long will David’s story last? Has the David Makes Man TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of David Makes Man, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, David Makes Man revolves around a young man named David from the projects. He’s haunted by the death of his friend and is relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. In season two, David (Kwame Patterson) is in his 30s and is a rising businessman with an opportunity that could change his life and community. The show stars Patterson, Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles, and Cayden K. Williams. Recurring season two actors include Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Lutrell, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner, and Janmarco Santiago.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of David Makes Man averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how David Makes Man stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 30, 2021, David Makes Man has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew David Makes Man for season three? While the traditional ratings in the first season weren’t great, this drama was still renewed. I suspect this series will be renewed for a third season and perhaps that will also be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on David Makes Man cancellation or renewal news.



