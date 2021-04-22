Vulture Watch
What does the future hold for David? Has the David Makes Man TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of David Makes Man, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
An OWN coming-of-age drama from creator Tarell Alvin McCraney, David Makes Man stars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Phylicia Rashad, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Cayden K. Williams, Ade Chike Torbert, and Jordan Bolger. The series centers on David (McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy growing up in “The Ville” — the Homestead Village housing projects.
Season One Ratings
The first season of David Makes Man on OWN averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 412,000 viewers. Learn how David Makes Man stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.
David Makes Man has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 22, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will OWN cancel or renew David Makes Man for season two? The series debuted with low numbers for a scripted series on this channel and they dropped even lower. It’s the lowest-rated scripted series on OWN so, unless there’s some other reason to keep it on the air, I think this series will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free David Makes Man cancellation and renewal alerts.
12/19/19 update: OWN has renewed David Makes Man for a second season.
David Makes Man Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow David Makes Man‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do David Makes Man‘s ratings compare to the network TV shows?
- Find more David Makes Man TV series news or other OWN TV show news.
- Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that the David Makes Man TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if OWN had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Being a white, middle class white woman I find this show to be not only well done but a way I can be more aware of how others experience life. I am learning to see life outside the box of my comfort zone and to gain a bit more empathy. In addition, I am enjoying a well told story as I root for David to avoid the trappings of life.
I watched the season on New Year’s Day the marathon OMG! I fell in love with David and his journey I can’t wait to see season 2 and maybe season 3 If its as good as 1 , Its definitely must see tv , I’m hooked
I would have been absolutely livid had they canceled David makes man after the first season! I am so anxiously awaiting the second season come on! I think the ratings are low because not a lot of people know about it or have heard about it but as soon as you start watching it you will be addicted.
This is a powerful and compelling show that different situations capture so.much of urban life and all the struggles attached to it. The actors are authentically talented and immerse themselves in their characters. I pray this show is renewed.
PLEASE, PLEASE, OWN, RENEW THIS SHOW. The casting, acting, writing, direction, and music are superb! Best show on OWN. There are enough shows with drama, sex, lies, etc., both scripted and reality. Promote David Makes Man! Give it the same attention as you gave the promotion of Greenleaf and Ambitions. Family and friends know and watch those 2 shows, but never heard of DMM. How can that be???
I hope it gets renewed. if not I will be super sad because its a really good relatable show. It also has a very great story line
I hope it is renewed please don’t cancel it .
I loved this show and hope it’s picked back up!!!
I love the show! Excellent how the story unfolded! Please renew the show and do more promoting!!!
I hope they keep this on for another season. If they have low ratings, I would blame it on low promotion. It wasn’t clear what the show would be about by the brief commercials they had. It ended up being even better than I thought it would! It’s also great to see new black talent. Please keep this show on for season 2. We are rooting for David and his growth!
Excellent realistic show. I looked forward to and watched every episode. Excellent acting, especially the part of David. I know young men like him. I am rooting for him to succeed. Please renew soon!
Please bring back David Makes Man…so many questions. So well done
Please renew the show. It was awesome
Love this show. Would hate to see it canceled.
Yes please renew the show!
Please renew the show , there are many children like David among us. Sometimes it has to be more than ratings, believe in the show and the audience will come. This reality of the show is truly real!!!!