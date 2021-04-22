Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An OWN coming-of-age drama from creator Tarell Alvin McCraney, David Makes Man stars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Phylicia Rashad, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Cayden K. Williams, Ade Chike Torbert, and Jordan Bolger. The series centers on David (McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy growing up in “The Ville” — the Homestead Village housing projects.



Season One Ratings

The first season of David Makes Man on OWN averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 412,000 viewers. Learn how David Makes Man stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew David Makes Man for season two? The series debuted with low numbers for a scripted series on this channel and they dropped even lower. It’s the lowest-rated scripted series on OWN so, unless there’s some other reason to keep it on the air, I think this series will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free David Makes Man cancellation and renewal alerts.

12/19/19 update: OWN has renewed David Makes Man for a second season.



