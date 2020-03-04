Menu

Cherish the Day: Season Two? Has the OWN Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Cherish the Day TV show on OWN: canceled or renewed or renewed for season 2?

(OWN)

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, Cherish the Day is created and produced by Ava DuVernay. The show revolves around a different couple each season and each episode spans a single day. The first season stars Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson, with Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Kellee Stewart in recurring roles. Gently James (Roquemore), a well-traveled caregiver from the West Adams district, and software engineer Evan Fisher (Miller) have a chance meeting and fall in love in Los Angeles.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Cherish the Day averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 676,000 viewers. Find out how Cherish the Day stacks up against other OWN TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, Cherish the Day has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Cherish the Day for season two? The ratings got off to a good start but saw a huge drop without Haves and the Have Nots as a lead-in. I’m still optimistic about a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Cherish the Day cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Cherish the Day TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if OWN cancelled this TV series, instead?



