Cherish the Day: Season One Ratings

It seems like OWN has been cleaning house lately as the channel has cancelled a few of its scripted series. Does that mean that OWN will give new shows more time to establish themselves? Will Cherish the Day be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
Created and produced by Ava DuVernay, Cherish the Day is a romantic drama anthology TV series. It revolves around a different couple each season and each episode spans a single day. The first season stars Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson, with Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Kellee Stewart in recurring roles. Gently James (Roquemore), a well-traveled caregiver from the West Adams district, and software engineer Evan Fisher (Miller) have a chance meeting and fall in love in Los Angeles.
O yes please don,t take it off I love it beautiful love story.
I love tender LOVE. This show has been so heartwarming. KEEP this amazing tenderness. I love it!
It has to come back! If not, I’ll have to schedule a meeting with Oprah! “We- don’t have shows like those. I think of community needed then!
Please don’t cancel Cherish the day.
I absolutely love Cherish The Day! All the characters are great. I look forward to Wednesday evenings and Cherish!
PLEASE keep this show! Love the characters-& mz Cicely Tyson?pls- this show is a Keeper
I like the show I had the chance to sit and watch it for the first time.Im enjoying what I have seen I hope they give it a chance and hype it up for next season to enticement… glued to the show ..
I enjoy watching some OWN shows but will not watch BET as entirely too many commercials.
Yes, keep Cherish the Day.
You cant go wrong with Cicely Tyson in the cast.
I have never seen black love portrayed on tv in this manner.
I love you Ava. Keep up the good work
I have watched the first 2 episodes multiple times. I love this show, it feels good!!! It truly deserves better ratings! Amanda Jones did a phenomenal job with the music selection ♥. I just love everything about this show.
Keep cherish the day please