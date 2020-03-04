Menu

Cherish the Day: Season One Ratings

Cherish the Day TV show on OWN: season 1 ratingsIt seems like OWN has been cleaning house lately as the channel has cancelled a few of its scripted series. Does that mean that OWN will give new shows more time to establish themselves? Will Cherish the Day be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Created and produced by Ava DuVernay, Cherish the Day is a romantic drama anthology TV series. It revolves around a different couple each season and each episode spans a single day. The first season stars Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson, with Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Kellee Stewart in recurring roles. Gently James (Roquemore), a well-traveled caregiver from the West Adams district, and software engineer Evan Fisher (Miller) have a chance meeting and fall in love in Los Angeles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

Leave a Reply

Margie Elzie
Margie Elzie

O yes please don,t take it off I love it beautiful love story.

March 3, 2020 10:58 am
Cyndy
Cyndy

I love tender LOVE. This show has been so heartwarming. KEEP this amazing tenderness. I love it!

March 4, 2020 10:49 pm
Niccole Witcher
Niccole Witcher

It has to come back! If not, I’ll have to schedule a meeting with Oprah! “We- don’t have shows like those. I think of community needed then!

February 27, 2020 6:58 pm
TAMARA
TAMARA

Please don’t cancel Cherish the day.

February 21, 2020 8:47 pm
Kathleen Maher
Kathleen Maher

I absolutely love Cherish The Day! All the characters are great. I look forward to Wednesday evenings and Cherish!

February 19, 2020 10:28 am
Tammy Rojee
Tammy Rojee

PLEASE keep this show! Love the characters-& mz Cicely Tyson?pls- this show is a Keeper

February 18, 2020 12:53 pm
Kathie
Kathie

I like the show I had the chance to sit and watch it for the first time.Im enjoying what I have seen I hope they give it a chance and hype it up for next season to enticement… glued to the show ..

February 14, 2020 2:58 pm
Sharon
Sharon

I enjoy watching some OWN shows but will not watch BET as entirely too many commercials.

February 14, 2020 10:48 am
Lonnie Major
Lonnie Major

Yes, keep Cherish the Day.
You cant go wrong with Cicely Tyson in the cast.
I have never seen black love portrayed on tv in this manner.
I love you Ava. Keep up the good work

February 14, 2020 10:17 am
danseur1985
danseur1985

I have watched the first 2 episodes multiple times. I love this show, it feels good!!! It truly deserves better ratings! Amanda Jones did a phenomenal job with the music selection ♥. I just love everything about this show.

February 14, 2020 3:43 am
Rainy
Rainy

Keep cherish the day please

February 13, 2020 6:50 pm
