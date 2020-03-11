Menu

Cherish the Day: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Cherish the Day TV show on OWN: canceled or renewed or renewed for season 2?

Photo Credit: Steven Baffo / 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Are viewers in love with the first season of the Cherish the Day TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Cherish the Day is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Cherish the Day here.

An OWN romantic drama anthology, Cherish the Day is created and produced by Ava DuVernay. The show revolves around a different couple each season and each episode spans a single day. The first season stars Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson, with Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Kellee Stewart in recurring roles. Gently James (Roquemore), a well-traveled caregiver from the West Adams district, and software engineer Evan Fisher (Miller) have a chance meeting and fall in love in Los Angeles.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Cherish the Day TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Cherish the Day should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on OWN? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Radiant love
Radiant love

I love this show , its soo much more than the other shows that’s supposed to represent our culture. This show is it ! even Uncle Ben changed his ways.

March 8, 2020 7:56 pm
Dayna Small
Dayna Small

I’ve really tried to get into this show. I honestly find the 2 main character’s love story to be a bit unbelievable. I don’t think they have a real on screen chemistry. It doesn’t feel like they would truly be attracted to each other. Some of the writing seems a but mundane such as,” Happy people just want to be around happy people, so why don’t we just do our best to make each other happy.” Whamp, whamp, whamp!!! Or on the first date she says, “Happy wife, happy life.” Who would use that analogy on a first date? Or… Read more »

March 5, 2020 9:56 am
Jayne
Jayne

This show is it! (2020 )+when I watch it I don’t want it to go off, I don’t watch it the day of I watch it the day after so am able to rewind ( many times). It’s a great show for everyone to watch young and older, it’s a great love story so far I watch it last out of all the shows I do watch cause it’s just want to take you there relaxed, and breath to cherish the time and detail and character that was put all together, to make this. It’s down to earth and it’s… Read more »

February 27, 2020 1:30 am
michelle a anderson
michelle a anderson

Beautiful love story. Emotional. Please bring it back for next season.

February 26, 2020 11:25 pm
Cyn
Cyn

I love Cherish The Day! It is so good to see a couple so much in love, especially Evan who is very attentive to Gently. The show makes you examine your personal relationships, past and present.

February 25, 2020 11:16 pm
BEVERLY
BEVERLY

I Love Cherish The Day. Didn’t know there is still true love

February 25, 2020 10:09 pm
Learna
Learna

I love Cherish the Day! Finally, there is a decent love story without a barrage of cursing, cheating, and violence. The show exhibits strong black love, which actually does exist, but is so hard to find on prime time TV today. It is also nice to see a show that parallels my relationship with my husband. I look forward to seeing the show each week. Thank you Ava and Oprah!!!

February 22, 2020 10:02 pm
Radiant
Radiant

Yeeeees ! finally a decent show of our culture displaying love. not no one killing each other or selling drugs etc.. I love this show too .!

March 8, 2020 7:51 pm
Kathleen Maher
Kathleen Maher

I am in love with Cherish the Day. All the characters are wonderfully acted. Tuesday nights’ are very good now!

February 19, 2020 10:33 am
SHARON HUNTER
SHARON HUNTER

The first episode was so so and kind of slow. I won’t be a regular viewer.

February 12, 2020 8:12 pm
