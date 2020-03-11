How will the families survive the seventh season of the The Haves and the Have Nots TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Haves and the Have Nots is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots here.

An OWN soap opera crime thriller, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. Season seven brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the The Haves and the Have Nots TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Haves and the Have Nots should have been renewed for an eighth season on OWN? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.