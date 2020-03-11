How will the families survive the seventh season of the The Haves and the Have Nots TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Haves and the Have Nots is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots here.
An OWN soap opera crime thriller, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. Season seven brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.
What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the The Haves and the Have Nots TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Haves and the Have Nots should have been renewed for an eighth season on OWN? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
This is a solid story line that is exciting and not too over the top! Better than the Oval! Plus, these 2 shows were TPs 1st for OWN and have respect from OW for her viewers! ILYIWrong should get to continue with it’s strong cast! Put your time into this, the Oval won’t get more with America wanting the WH to clean up
We Love The Haves and Have Nots – In fact we will not see the last couple episodes of a season until the new season starts
Tyler Perry has outdone himself in television programming.
How does he receive recognition for his talent & labor?
How due the actors in The Haves & Have Nots receive acknowledgements?
There needs to be awards where the audience can voice recognition.
Love it better acting than the oval
Please TP keep renewing My Favorite on TV period. I absolutely love The Have & Have Nots
Please continue the shows Haves and Have Nots and If Loving You is Wrong. I feel these are excellent shows that are so captivating!!! Bravo Tyler Perry!!
HAHN love this show. Veronica is the best. Candence love you tooo. You too Mrs. Kryer…ok I just love the entire cast…Benny, Hanna, Jeffrey ooo and the Malone family…lol. If this is the last season let the have nots…have it all…let Candence have Mr. President…yes.
HAHN is one of the best shoes on television. I’ve been a fan since the beginning.
I just love Haves and havenots. Great casting and great show.
Great show, can’t wait for the next episode. Please keep it coming
I really enjoy the show, however, if it is going to end I hope we are not left hanging. Meaning it should have an ending, either a happy ending or maybe everyone dies, then there will be no one to prosecute. Just a good ending where we can say the end.
I love this show and even though the long period between the shows going off and returning was crucial, I will continue too watch the shows ,The Have and The Haves Nots as well as If Loving You Is Wrong ,when it returns..Bravo too Tyler Perry..I love all his show ,movies and plays.