How much drama is ahead? Has The Haves and the Have Nots TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Haves and the Have Nots, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the OWN television network, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. Season seven brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.



The seventh season of The Haves and the Have Nots averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.52 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership. Find out how The Haves and the Have Nots stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, The Haves and the Have Nots has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will OWN cancel or renew The Haves and the Have Nots for season eight? Though OWN hasn’t announced an eighth season renewal yet, co-star Gavin Houston has said that the cast has already shot season nine. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Haves and the Have Nots cancellation or renewal news.



