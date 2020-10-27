Cherish the Day: Season Two; OWN Renews Drama Series from Ava DuVernay

Cherish the Day is returning for a second season. OWN has renewed the drama anthology from Ava DuVernay, and viewers will see the relationship of another couple one day at a time during the episodes. A cast has not been selected yet, but production is set for next year. Season one featured Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson.

OWN revealed more about the renewal of the drama in a press release. Check that out below.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the season two renewal of its popular anthology drama Cherish the Day, from Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television. The announcement marks DuVernay’s second series renewed at OWN after the acclaimed filmmaker’s long-running hit drama “Queen Sugar” was previously picked up for a fifth season and is currently in production. Cherish the Day chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. Season two will feature a brand-new couple’s love story, with an all-new cast. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Season one co-executive producers Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer have been named executive producers and co-showrunners for season two. Production will take place in 2021. “Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.” “Our Cherish the Day audience embraced and applauded the evolution of a Black couple building a life together in our first season, and we can’t wait to bring another story of love and connection to the small screen,” shared DuVernay. “Everyone here at ARRAY Filmworks is so pleased to continue our exploration of romance day by day alongside our partners at Warner Bros. and OWN.” The first season of Cherish the Day, which starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and legendary actress Cicely Tyson, debuted in February 2020 and on average during its seven-week first season ranked #1 in its time period across all of cable with African American women, households and total viewers. The DuVernay-led series achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50% women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue on in season two.”

