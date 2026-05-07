The Bear: Season Five; Hulu Unveils Premiere Date & Poster for Final Episodes

The Bear has its return date set. The fifth and final season will arrive next month on Hulu, and all eight episodes will be available on its release date.

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson star in the FX series, which follows a chef who returned home to Chicago to take over his family-owned sandwich shop.

Hulu shared the following about the show’s fifth season:

“Premiering on June 25, the fifth and final season of FX’s “The Bear” picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Will you be sad to see it end?