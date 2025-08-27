Deli Boys: Season Two Renewal Set for Hulu Comedy Series; Fred Armisen Joins Cast

Deli Boys is returning for a second season. Hulu has renewed the comedy series, which premiered in March of this year. Fred Armisen will join the cast for season two of the series.

Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan star in the series, which follows a pair of Pakistani American brothers who must deal with their father’s underworld past after his death.

The following was revealed about Armisen’s role:

“Armisen is set to play a legendary gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards. His casino empire is global, but his crown jewel is in Philly. He is uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged — a deadly combo if you cross him.”

The premiere date for season two of Deli Boys will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Deli Boys? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?