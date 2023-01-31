Kindred: Cancelled by FX on Hulu; Season Two of Sci-Fi Series Being Shopped

There won’t be a second season of the Kindred TV show, at least on Hulu. The sci-fi drama series was produced by FX and was released as an exclusive on the streaming service. All eight episodes dropped on December 13th.

Created by showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the Kindred TV series is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Octavia Butler. The show stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and David Alexander Kaplan.

Set in 2016, a young Black woman and aspiring writer named Dana James (Johnson) has just moved to Los Angeles in order to be close to her Aunt Denise (Eisa Davis), her only remaining family member. As Dana begins to settle into her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a 19th-century plantation in the Antebellum South. She finds herself having to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

Kindred generated a 59% approval rating based on critics’ reviews while 88% of the Rotten Tomatoes audience gave it a thumbs up. In the end, viewership was likely not strong enough to warrant FX ordering a second season.

THR reports that Jacobs-Jenkins is expected to shop Kindred to other outlets since he envisioned a three or four-season run for the show. The first season covered about a third of the Butler novel’s material.

