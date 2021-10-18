Y: The Last Man: Cancelled; No Season Two for FX on Hulu Drama Series

The search for answers is over. The Y: The Last Man TV series has been canceled so there won’t be a second season, at least not on FX on Hulu. The first season is currently being released on Mondays on Hulu and will finish after three more episodes, on November 1st. An executive producer for the show says there are efforts underway to find the show a new home.

A post-apocalypse drama, the Y: The Last Man show is based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. It stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Juliana Canfield, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Missi Pyle. After a mysterious Event wipes out every living creature with a Y chromosome, throwing the world into chaos, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Lane) rises through a decimated line of succession to become President of the United States. Jennifer assembles a dedicated team of women to rebuild, but her plans are upended when she learns that her cisgender son Yorick (Schnetzer) and his male pet monkey survived the Event. Facing massive unrest fueled by widespread conspiracy theories, Jennifer teams up with covert operative Agent 355 (Romans) to keep Yorick’s survival a secret and transport him to Dr. Allison Mann (Bang), a top geneticist who may be able to discover how he survived. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Series showrunner and executive producer Eliza Clark broke the news of the cancellation via Twitter and wrote, “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end.” She continued, “FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn”

KEEP WATCHING. the last three episodes are epic, i promise, and tell your friends. We'll find a home for the show. #YLivesOn — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

Tamblyn wrote, “#YTheLastMan will not get a second season on FX and while I’m disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say, and that says it so well, will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you’re with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn”

