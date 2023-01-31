﻿ Reboot: Hulu Comedy Series Cancelled, Season Two Being Shopped Elsewhere

The Reboot series is going to need a reboot of its own. Hulu has cancelled the meta-comedy series, eliminating chances for a second season, at least on this streaming service. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on October 25h.

Created by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, the Reboot TV show stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. The single-camera comedy series follows the dysfunctional cast of a hit family sitcom from the 2000s. They are reunited when the Step Right Up show is rebooted by Hulu. Thrown together again, they must face their unresolved issues and relationships while navigating a different media and entertainment environment.

The series debuted on September 20th and received mixed reviews. Reboot garnered an 88% favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, while regular viewer ratings averaged a less enthusiastic 68%.

Word is that season two of Reboot is being shopped elsewhere by Levithan and 20th Century Fox TV.

What do you think? Have you watched this Hulu comedy ? Would you like to see a second season of the Reboot series?