Dollface: Cancelled; No Season Three for Hulu Comedy Series

It’s the end of Jules’ journey. The Dollface TV series has been cancelled and won’t be returning for a third season on Hulu. Series creator Jordan Weiss confirmed the cancellation via social media.

A single-camera comedy series, Dollface stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky. The comedy follows a young woman named Jules Wiley (Dennings) who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

The series debuted in November 2019 with 10 episodes. The show was renewed for a second season a few months later but production was delayed due to the pandemic. Season two was released in February, bringing the show’s tally to 20 episodes.

