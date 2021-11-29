Dollface: Season Two on Hulu? Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A Hulu single-camera comedy series, Dollface stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky with Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne Howey, Vella Lovell, Malin Akerman, Goran Visnjic, and Shelley Hennig in recurring roles. Created by Jordan Weiss, the series follows a young woman named Jules Wiley (Dennings), a web designer at a wellness company called Woöm. After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy (Hines), Jules must deal with her own imagination in order to literally — and metaphorically — re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Along the way, she befriends Izzy Levine (Povitsky), a co-worker, and reconnects with Madison Maxwell (Song) and Stella Cole (Mitchell), Jules’ best friends from college.



1/17/20 update: Hulu has renewed the Dollface TV series for a second season.



